NASCAR Xfinity: Anthony Kumpen drives for Precision Performance Motorsports at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Precision Performance Motorsports plans to run a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in 2017, in addition to a NASCAR K&N Pro Series effort. The team’s former driver Brandon Gdovic, though, has transitioned to the role of PPM General Manager.

The 2017 Xfinity Series season opener, the PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 25 is on the Precision Performance schedule for the upcoming season, and Anthony Kumpen is slated to drive the team’s No. 46 Chevrolet. Opportunities are available for funded drivers for other races on the schedule.

Kumpen has four-career Xfinity starts, three coming in 2015 and one last season, all four as a driver for Rick Ware Racing. His best series finish, so far, was a 24th-place finish at Phoenix International Raceway in 2015. Kumpen also is a former champion of NASCAR’s Euro Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)