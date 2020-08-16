NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric claims fifth win in last six races

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 15: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series UNOH 188 at Daytona International Speedway on August 15, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins leaders, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, combined to lead most of the 52-lap UNOH 188 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course on Saturday, the series’ first-ever race on the course. In the end, Austin Cindric won after leading 21 laps. The win was Cindric’s fifth win of the season, all coming in the last five races, matching Briscoe for a tie for most wins, so far, this year.

“I’m not sure anyone was really happy with their race car,” Cindric said. ”Unfortunately, I have a tough perspective of driving really fast high-grip race cars at this track, but great credit to my team — the MoneyLion guys — and everyone that puts this together — Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines, obviously, everyone at Team Penske for working hard. That’s five wins on the year and back-to-back now. I’m really proud of that. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but we executed, there, at the end where it counts, and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.”

Briscoe led race-high 26 laps but retired from the race after being involved in a multi-car incident on a restart with seven laps remaining. The incident resulted in the seventh and final caution of the race. Soon after the race restarted, Cindric took his race-winning lead.

Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger exchanged words after the race because of the incident. Allmendinger took blame for the contact between the two drivers.

“I just ran into the back of him,” Allmendinger said. “It wasn’t intentional. He should be angry. I was trying to get around him and, instead, spun him out.”

Brandon Jones finished second, Noah Gragson was third, and Allmendinger finished fourth after going a lap down briefly because he was penalized a lap for pitting outside his pit box during a the first caution of the race that came out on lap 13. He got back on the lead lap during a lap-18 caution.

Andy Lally rounded out the top-five.

Cindric won the first 15-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Briscoe, meanwhile, ran outside the top-30 for a significant portion of the opening stage after opting to start the race on wet-weather tires because of the damp track positions and, then, pitting soon after the race starting for dry-weather slicks.

Cindric gave up his lead to pit during the caution after his stage win, restarting in the back of the top-20 of the running order. Briscoe took his first lead a few laps later when Noah Gragson wrecked from the lead on lap 18.

Cindric got back up to 2nd on lap 25 and challenged Briscoe for the lead on the final lap of the second stage that ended on lap 30. Cindric took a quick lead on the final lap of the stage, but Briscoe got right back by for his stage win.

Briscoe continued to lead most of the laps in the 22-lap final stage, only losing the lead through pit strategies that included other drivers staying out during cautions, until his involvement in the incident that brought out the final caution.

Jeremy Clements finished sixth, Riley Herbst was seventh, Harrison Burton eighth, Allgaier ninth, and Myatt Snider rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the UNOH 188 at Daytona International Speedway:

