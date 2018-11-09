NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric joins Team Penske full-time in 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a season of piecing together a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series docket of races with the No. 60 Ford of Roush Fenway Racing and the No. 12 and No. 22 Team Penske Ford teams in 2018, Austin Cindric will be able to focus on one car in 2019. Team Penske announced Thursday that Cindric would drive the No. 22 full-time in the Xfinity Series next year.

“Austin has done a solid job in his rookie season in the Xfinity Series under some tough circumstances,” team owner Roger Penske said. “He has earned the opportunity to compete full-time and fight for the championship in 2019. We are excited to continue to see him develop his stock car skills, and he should be one of the exciting young drivers to watch next season.”

The 2018 season is Cindric’s first-full-time season in the Xfinity Series. In 31 races, he has five top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes, four of those top-fives coming with the No. 22 team. With two races remaining in the season, he is among the eight drivers still in the series playoffs.

“I have had such a unique opportunity this year to learn from so many people, and to learn quite a lot in a short amount of time,” Cindric said. “To have the chance to apply that experience for a full season with Team Penske in 2019 is a huge step in my career. I am so grateful for the confidence Mr. Penske, the 22 team, Ford Performance, Team Penske and all of their partners have put in me. I can’t wait to see what we’ll be able to accomplish together.”

While the No. 22 team is a full-time team in the Xfinity Series, it last has a single driver during the 2010 season when Brad Keselowski drove the car to that year’s series championship. The last time Team Penske had a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series was 2013 — Sam Hornish in the No. 12. According to a Team Penske press release, the No. 12 will be fielded part-time next year, with driving duties shared by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Paul Menard.

