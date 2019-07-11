NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric loses crew chief at Kentucky

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brian Wilson, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team of Austin Cindric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was ejected from Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Thursday for the remainder of the NASCAR race weekend there. The Xfinity Series runs the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on Friday night.

The ejection was the result of “unapproved body modifications” to the No. 22 Ford. Wilson also was fined $10,000, Cindric was docked 10 driver points and the No. 22 team 10 owner points. Cindric remains fourth in the Xfinity Series driver points standings. The modifications were discovered by NASCAR officials before the first of two practice sessions scheduled for Thursday.

Team Penske NASCAR Team Manager Jefferson Hodges served as crew chief during Thursday’s practice sessions. The team has not yet announced the fill-in crew chief for Friday night’s race. Cindric was fifth-fastest in Thursday’s first practice session. Second practice is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. ET.

