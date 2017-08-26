NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric makes series debut at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric announced via video on the Team Penske Twitter account (@Team_Penske) that he will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Johnsonville 180 at Road America on Sunday. He’ll drive the No. 22 Team Penske Ford that is normally shared by Penske’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

“It’s the biggest opportunity of my racing career and I’m really excited to get started at one of the best race tracks in the country, in my opinion,” Cindric said in the video. “Should be a lot of fun and should be exciting and I hope I can pull it off.”

The Road America race falls during an off-weekend for the Cup Series, resulting in a lack of Cup drivers in the race field. Cindric is a full-time driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving a truck owned by Keselowski. Like the Cup Series, the Truck Series also has the weekend off.

Cindric has three top-fives and eight top-10s in the Truck Series in 14 races, so far, this season, including six-straight top-10s in the six most recent races. This is his first season of full-time competition in the Truck Series.

Sunday will be a double-duty day for Cindric, as he also plans to compete in the ARCA Racing Series event, also at Road America, prior to the Xfinity race.

Cindric has experience racing at Road America in the Pirelli World Challenge Series. Last year, he made two road-course starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, one each at Virginia International Raceway and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, and this year, he has three road-course starts in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

In the two previous road-course races for the Xfinity Series this year, Team Penske posted three top-three finishes, with Sam Hornish Jr. winning at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Logano and Keselowski finishing second and third, respectively, at Watkins Glen.

