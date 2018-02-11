NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric runs full-time in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric plans to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018, making him a candidate for series Rookie-of-the-Year honors. As previously reported, he’ll share the No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, driving the car for nine races included the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17. He’ll drive either the No. 12 or No. 22 Ford for Team Penske in the remaining 24 Xfinity Series races this season.

Cindric will have Seth Barbour as crew chief when driving the Roush Fenway entry. When driving for Team Penske, Matt Swiderski and Greg Irwin will be his crew chiefs on the No. 12 and No. 22 teams, respectively.

Cindric competed full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last season, his one full-time season in the series. He finished that year third in the Truck Series standings after winning one race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, and posting eight top-fives and 16 top-10s in 23 races.

“Just the experience of making the final four last season and getting to race for the Truck Series championship at Homestead for BKR (Brad Keselowski Racing) was truly special for me, but it has made me determined to find a way to try and get in that position again,” Cindric said, as quoted by Auto Week. “Now, to have the opportunity to run for a driver’s championship this year in the Xfinity Series with both Team Penske and Roush Fenway Racing is a dream come true. I know there’s a lot left for me to learn. That being said, it puts the ball in my court because I have such an incredible and unique opportunity in front of me to be surrounded by the experience of two very successful organizations, and that is all a driver can ask for. Much like last season, I feel like it may take a little time to adjust, but I’m eager to get started on that journey. I just can’t thank Roger Penske, Jack Roush and everyone with Ford Performance enough for this opportunity.”

Cindric made his Xfinity Series debut at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., last year, finishing 16th in Penske’s No. 22. That has been his only Xfinity Series start, to date.

