NASCAR Xfinity: Cindric scores first win at The Glen, Allmendinger’s car fails inspection

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 02: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zippo 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 02, 2019 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric bettered A.J. Allmendinger for the win in the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Saturday. The win was Cindric’s first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in his 54th-career series start, but it was Team Penske’s fourth in the last four Xfinity races at The Glen.

Austin Cindric bettered A.J. Allmendinger for the win in the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Saturday. The win was Cindric’s first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in his 54th-career series start, but it was Team Penske’s fourth in the last four Xfinity races at The Glen.

“First of all, A.J. is a hell of a race car driver, so I knew it wasn’t gonna be easy, even if we got there with way newer tires,” Cindric said. ”I’m just so blessed and appreciative of this kind of an opportunity at this stage, racing these types of race cars, and I hope this is the first of many.”

A.J. Allmendinger crossed the start/finish line the final time in the second position, but his car failed post-race inspection, resulting in a last-place finish. Saturday’s race was Allmendinger’s second race of the season with Kaulig Racing. His car also failed post-race inspection last month at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway after he looked to have a top-three finish.

Christopher Bell was credited with a second-place finish after taking the checkered flag in the third position. Justin Allgaier was was credited with a third-place finish and Ryan Blaney fourth.

“It was a long day,” Blaney said. “We were way off. I’m glad we got it close. I’m really happy for Austin. That was cool. I was watching his race there at the end, and he did a good job, but definitely not where we wanted to be. We were terrible all day. We lacked a ton of speed yesterday, and we just weren’t even close today. I’m really happy for Austin. He’s been close to them her for a while and did a good job there at the end racing A.J. But our stuff — I don’t know where we went wrong. Hopefully, it doesn’t hurt me here in the Cup car qualifying.”

Tyler Reddick was credited with a fifth-place finish after getting off course twice and also missing the course’s bus stop twice.

Cindric was the leader after Allgaier concluded a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 63, but he gave up the lead to Allmendinger to make one final pit stop during the sixth caution of the race. As a result, Cindric restarted ninth on the restart that followed with 10 laps remaining. He was up to sixth after a multi-car incident quickly brought out another caution and resulted in a final restart with seven laps to go.

“I’ve been on the other side,” Cindric said. “I wanted to be offensive and felt like our car was good on offense, so it worked out.”

Cindric got back up to second in the closing laps to battle Allmendinger for the lead and win. On lapo 81 of the 82-lap race, the two drivers traded the lead back and forth. On the final lap, they raced side-by-side.

Allmendinger first took the lead on lap 37, after a restart following a caution for Kyle Busch. Allmendinger was up front at the end of the second stage at lap 40 and continued to run up front until pitting under green just past lap 50, during the final cycle of green-flag pit stops.

Busch started on the pole and led the first 21 laps, including a stage-one win on lap 20. He gave up the top spot to pit during the caution after the opening stage. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Bell, inherited lead, still having not made his first pit stop.

When Bell finally pitted on lap 30, Blaney moved into the lead. Busch got up to second to challenge Blaney for the lead, but on lap 34, Busch bounced off curbing and went off course. The incident resulted in suspension damage that retired him from the race.

Chase Briscoe was sixth, and Cole Custer seventh after starting in the back in a backup car because of a practice crash Friday. Michael Annett was eighth, and Noah Gragson ninth, and Ryan Preece rounded out the official top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International:

“First of all, A.J. is a hell of a race car driver, so I knew it wasn’t gonna be easy, even if we got there with way newer tires,” Cindric said. ”I’m just so blessed and appreciative of this kind of an opportunity at this stage, racing these types of race cars, and I hope this is the first of many.”

A.J. Allmendinger finished second in his second start of the season with Kaulig Racing.

Christopher Bell finished third, Justin Allgaier was fourth, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

“It was a long day,” Blaney said. “We were way off. I’m glad we got it close. I’m really happy for Austin. That was cool. I was watching his race there at the end, and he did a good job, but definitely not where we wanted to be. We were terrible all day. We lacked a ton of speed yesterday, and we just weren’t even close today. I’m really happy for Austin. He’s been close to them her for a while and did a good job there at the end racing A.J. But our stuff — I don’t know where we went wrong. Hopefully, it doesn’t hurt me here in the Cup car qualifying.”

Cindric was the leader after Allgaier concluded a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 63, but he gave up the lead to Allmendinger to make one final pit stop during the sixth caution of the race. As a result, Cindric restarted ninth on the restart that followed with 10 laps remaining. He was up to sixth after a multi-car incident quickly brought out another caution and resulted in a final restart with seven laps to go.

“I’ve been on the other side,” Cindric said. “I wanted to be offensive and felt like our car was good on offense, so it worked out.”

Cindric got back up to second in the closing laps to battle Allmendinger for the lead and win. On lapo 81 of the 82-lap race, the two drivers traded the lead back and forth. On the final lap, they raced side-by-side.

Allmendinger first took the lead on lap 37, after a restart following a caution for Kyle Busch. Allmendinger was up front at the end of the second stage at lap 40 and continued to run up front until pitting under green just past lap 50, during the final cycle of green-flag pit stops.

After inspections, Blaney was credited with winning the second stage, as he was running second to Allmendinger when the stage ended.

Busch started on the pole and led the first 21 laps, including a stage-one win on lap 20. He gave up the top spot to pit during the caution after the opening stage. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Bell, inherited lead, still having not made his first pit stop.

When Bell finally pitted on lap 30, Blaney moved into the lead. Busch got up to second to challenge Blaney for the lead, but on lap 34, Busch bounced off curbing and went off course. The incident resulted in suspension damage that retired him from the race.

Tyler Reddick finished sixth after getting off course twice and also missing the course’s bus stop twice. Chase Briscoe finished seventh, and Cole Custer was eighth after starting in the back in a backup car because of a practice crash Friday. Michael Annett finished ninth, and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).