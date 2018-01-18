NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric starts season in No. 60

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric will drive the No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the Power Shares QQQ 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17. Mike Kelley will be his crew chief.

Cindric, Ty Majeski and Chase Briscoe are slated to share the driver’s seat in the No. 60 throughout the 2018 Xfinity Series season. The driver for Daytona was determined by a drawing, live, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday evening.

“It’s really cool,” Cindric told Claire B. Lang, host of the “Dialed-In” show on the SiriusXM station. “It’s an honor to be able to start off a program as unique as what we’ve got going on with the No. 60 car. I think it’s unique what Ford is doing with this program between Roush and Penske and everybody on the 60 car with the Ford program integrated and working together. I couldn’t imagine starting at a better place, obviously. I’m just happy to be in the seat for the first race.”

Cindric, who raced full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last season and finished third in the 2017 series points standings, has one-career Xfinity Series start, coming last season at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. He finished 16th on the road course as driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

