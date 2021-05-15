NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric wins at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric claimed his third win of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in the Drydene 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Cindric took the lead from Justin Allgaier on lap 50 of the 200-lap race and ran up front for the remaining 51 laps en route to the win.

“There are just very few places that really have the same intensity throughout a lap. It is quite challenging to race here,” Cindric said. “We were able to make it back from 16th starting position today, which I knew would be our biggest challenge throughout the course of the race. We were able to pick our way through. Ever since the first time I came here in the truck, this place has kind of wowed me. I have had the opportunity to drive at some really cool race tracks in my life and my career. Anywhere you can add elevation changes and have that intensity and something that makes you beg to get around to the next lap is what makes a race track fun and inviting, at least for me. We have had a Dover race twice on the Xfinity schedule since I started racing Xfinity, and we took one off the schedule, and I really wanted to win here so bad. I had to not let that desire cloud my judgment today, because I knew we had a tough task ahead of us. To get the opportunity on the restart and showcase our car in clean air means the world to me. I am very, very excited.”

Josh Berry also got by his JR Motorsports teammate, Allgaier, on lap 172 to take runner-up honors and claim the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus of the season. JRM swept the four races of the Dash 4 Cash program this year, with Gragson winning the bonus in each of the three previous races.

Three JR Motorsports drivers — Allgaier, Berry and Gragson — contended for the Dover bonus, along with Brandon Jones. Allgaier finished thirds. Gragson was 15th, a lap down, at the checkered flag after pitting for loose lug nuts on the final lap. Jones exited the race earlier after an on-track incident with Zane Smith, who was substituting for Justin Haley, on lap 68.

A.J. Allmendinger finished fourth at Dover on Saturday and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five.

Allgaier led nearly half of the race, running up front for 94 laps, including a stage-one win at lap 45. Berry took the lead from his teammate, Allgaier, on a lap-75 restart and won the second stage that ended under caution on lap 90.

Berry, Allgaier and Cindric combined to lead all but seven laps of the race, with Berry contributing 48 laps to their laps-led tally.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Harrison Burton, Michael Annett, Ryan Sieg and pole sitter Daniel Hemric.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway:

