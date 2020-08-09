NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric wins at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on August 08, 2020 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric won the Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series stand-alone race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Saturday after leading a race-high 19 laps of the 45-lap race. The win was Cindric’s fourth win of the season, all coming in the last five races. Also worth noting — Cindric’s win continued a streak of different winners at Road America, as he was the 11th different winners in the 11 series races there.

“I think this is a special race track to any racer,” Cindric said. “You hear guys like Mario Andretti talk about it being the most complete race track in the world. The fans that come out to this place, whether there is a pandemic or not; it is such a great atmosphere and great family atmosphere. It makes you want to do it even more as a driver. It challenges you in every type of way, especially when there is weather. It also feels awesome to win at all three of the natural-born road courses on the Xfinity Series schedule with Watkins Glen, Ohio and Road America. Those three are special to me in different ways. I am so proud that I get to drive these race cars.”

A.J. Allmendinger finished second after leading nine laps.

Chase Briscoe, Kas Grala and road-course ace Andy Lally rounded out the top-five.

Cindric led the first 11 laps of the race before Justin Haley got out in front of him on a lap 12 restart, the first restart of the race. The initial caution came out for Daniel Hemric on lap eight and was extended by an approximate hour-and-a-half red flag for lightning.

Rain dampened the track during the red flag and continued when the race resumed, necessitating a change to rain tires. In wet conditions, Haley took the stage-one win on lap 14.

With a strategy of staying out during the caution after the first stage, Josh Bilicki, Noah Gragson and Alex Labbe each led before Allmendinger took the race lead on lap 22. Allmendinger started the race in the back, but like the aforementioned leaders, he stayed out at the end of the first stage.

Allmendinger remained up front to win the second stage that ended under caution on lap 29. Teams began the switch back to dry-weather tires in the closing laps of stage two.

Cindric was back up front on lap 34. Preston Pardus inherited the lead by staying out during a lap 40 caution, but lost that lead to Cindric on the final restart of the race that followed a lap-42 caution with Justin Allgaier and Jeremy Clements hit a wall. Allmendinger moved into second on the restart.

“I knew I was in control if I made it past turn five,” Cindric said. “We struggled with braking stability, there, last year all weekend, today, and with low fuel, that will make that a lot worse. With the alternative pitting, it definitely made it hard for us, because we couldn’t add fuel to the car to add stability in the rear of the car when we put new tires on. It is a lightweight car, but at the same time, the braking stability was a big thing for me to lose. I was moving my brake bias about five times a lap ethe end of that long run as well as the last two laps. I am sorry if I am blinking a lot, but I got something in my eye halfway through the race, and it hurts so bad. I have been blinking like the entire last hour.”

Noah Gragson finished sixth, Ross Chastain was seventh, Pardus eighth, Ryan Sieg ninth, and pole sitter Michael Annett rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Henry 180 at Road America:

