NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric wins for second-straight week

LEXINGTON, OHIO – AUGUST 10: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 PPG Ford, celebrates after winning the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 10, 2019 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After claiming his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win a week earlier at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Austin Cindric claimed a second-straight series win Saturday in the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, a track formerly owned by his family.

“To get my first two wins within a week is incredible,” Cindric said said. “To win on a road course like this, obviously, gives you a lot of confidence.”

Christopher Bell finished second, A.J. Allmendinger was third in his third Xfinity Series race of the season with Kaulig Racing, Tyler Reddick was fourth, and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five.

“The last two weeks have been really great for us point-wise,” Bell said. “Road course racing is, obviously, not my strong suit. To get out of there and maintain points is good for us.”

Cindric started on the pole and led 46 of the 75 laps that made up the race. He didn’t win a stage, though. Instead, Chase Briscoe won the opening 20-lap stage, and Jack Hawksworth won the second 20-lap stage in his first race in a stock car.

Cindric led the first 18 laps of the race before giving up the top spot to pit. After several other drivers pitted before the end of the first stage, Briscoe was up front when the stage concluded. After pit stops completed during the caution between the two stages, Bell was up front and Cindric alongside in second for the restart at the beginning of the second stage.

Bell got out of the pits ahead of Cindric before the end of the first stage, because Cindric stalled his car on pit road.

Most of the second half of the second 20-lap stage ran under caution. Hawksworth got out in front of Bell on a restart, just before a lap-37 yellow flag. The stage ended during that caution, resulting in the Hawksworth stage win.

“I enjoyed it; it was a lot of fun,” Hawksworth said. “First off, thank you to Joe Gibbs Racing for having me, Toyota for putting it together and of course my team AVS in IMSA and Lexus for allowing me to come and do this and experience it. We had a lot of fun out there. Some good battles at the beginning. The first stint, kind of struggled with the rear tires a little bit, and second stint, we made it a little bit better and was able to come through on those restarts and get it to the lead. Felt pretty good about it, and then, I think we had a little issue on one of the pit stops and kind of put us back there. Then we got grass in the grill on one of the restarts and kind of lost the brakes, and that was a little ‘all she wrote.’ I had a great time. The iK9 Supra was great, and I just want to thank everyone for having me here. We’ll have to come back at some point and give it another try.”

Cindric took the lead and Bell second early in the final 35-lap stage. They lost those positions when they pitted and a few other drivers stayed out during the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 57. Cindric retook the lead, his race-winning lead, on lap 63.

Last year’s winner, Justin Allgaier, finished sixth. Chase Briscoe was seventh after leading laps late in the race. Cole Custer, Justin Haley and Brandon Jones finished eighth through 10th.

“It was really good for these guys,” Jones said of his team. “They worked really hard to get us back in the top-10. They got us some stage points the first stage. Lots of carnage out there. I’m surprised we didn’t get as much damage with that one big one. Came through decent, and I kept fighting continuously all day. We kept getting faster and faster and made some really good changes to the car there at the end. Wish we had some more laps. I think I was catching the next group. Fun day. Wish we could have been a little bit better. Top-10 is where we needed to be at.”

Below, is the complete finishing order of the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio:

