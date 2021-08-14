NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric wins on Indy road course

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 14: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 PPG Ford, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The top-two starters for the second-annual Pennzoil 150 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday were the top-two finishers but in reverse order. Austin Cindric claimed his fifth win of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, while pole sitter A.J. Allmendinger finished second for the second-consecutive race.

“There is nothing bigger. Nothing bigger,” Cindric said.



With Cindric’s win, Team Penske swept the IndyCar/Xfinity Series Saturday doubleheader on the Indy road course.

“Unbelievable. First of all, I have to thank Roger Penske for every opportunity I have had in my career and every opportunity he has given you race fans to enjoy this beautiful weekend with three race series,” Cindric said. “How awesome is this facility now, guys? It is amazing. I am so proud to be a part of this Penske family with PPG and Ford and everyone that has put so much into my career. This race track is so much deeper than just that with my family history and what this place means to me. I can’t even put into words what it means to win at Indianapolis.”



Cindric took his race-winning lead when he passed Ty Gibbs on lap 45 of the 62-lap race. Gibbs led for the restart for the 22-lap third and final stage after staying out during the caution at the end of stage two. Having last pitted on lap 32, Gibbs didn’t have enough fuel to go the remaining distance. As a result, he was for ed to the pits for fuel on lap 57.



Justin Haley finished third. Chase Elliott finished fourth after a late call to substitute for Michael Annett and starting in the back because of the driver change. Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five.



Haley won the first 20-lap stage. After starting third, he took the lead from Allmendinger and led most of the opening stage.



Cindric passed Haley for the lead by the time the yellow flag waved for debris from Ryan Sieg’s car on lap 16. Riley Herbst led late in the stage after being among the small handful of drivers who stayed out during the Sieg caution, but Haley retook the lead on the final lap of the stage.



The lap-16 caution was the second of the 62-lap race. The first came on lap one when seven drivers hit curbing, sustaining significant enough damage to their cars for most of them to either retire from the race or at least fall out of contention for the win. Drivers collected in the incident included Kevin Harvick, Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Alex Labbe.



Allmendinger won the second 20-lap stage. Cindric led early in the stage after getting out in front of Haley on the restart on the first laps of the stage. But Allmendinger pushed Gragson to the lead on a restart that followed a lap-29 caution for a stalled Austin Hill and, then, took the lead for himself.



A caution late in stage two, which ended at lap 40 and resulted in the stage ending under yellow, was the fifth yellow flag of the race, tying the total number of cautions in the inaugural edition of the 62-lap race on the Indianapolis road course. That caution was the last of the race.



Austin Dillon finished sixth, Myatt Snider was seventh, Herbst eighth, Burton ninth, and Andy Lally rounded out the top-10.