NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric wins second-straight, Gragson and Burton fight at Kentucky

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 10: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Snap-On Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on July 10, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric repeated at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Friday night, collected his second win in the two-race doubleheader at the track. After winning the Shady Rays 200 on Thursday, he dominated the Alsco 300 on Friday night, leading 130 of the 200-lap race en route to his second win of the season.

“I hope I laid enough rubber down to make up for Watkins Glen last year,” Cindric said of his post-race, celebratory burnout. ”That was pathetic. I’m just so excited. This is all a credit to my team. What we did tonight was really impressive, because we ran one setup last night and won the race and came with another setup and won the race again, and that happens at the shop; that happens with the guys on the box. All credit to them. I’m the lucky one that gets to drive this Snap-On Ford Mustang. Thank you to MoneyLion, Menards, Discount Tire, everyone who puts this together — Odyssey Battery. Thank you to everyone — Ford Performance. A one-two between me and Chase (Briscoe). I got a text from Mark Rushbrook, the head guy from Ford, telling me we need to have a one-two between me and Chase, so there you go, Mark. We’ll do it again. That was a lot of fun.”

A fight broke out between Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton after the race because of contact between the two drivers on the final restart with 13 laps remaining. After Gragson made contact with Burton, both drivers got into the wall. Gragson still managed a top-10 finish, seventh, while Burton wound up 12th.

“Just frustrated,” Burton said. “That’s two times since we’ve come back after the COVID-19 pandemic on restarts. Same situation. We rallied all night to get our DEX Imaging Supra into fourth place, and then, the 9 (Gragson) happens to start in third, and — I don’t know — forgets what race track we’re at or what. But both times, puts us in the fence. Charlotte and, now, here. I had a lot of people coming up to me afterwards saying that was a long time coming. So I guess that was a popular move.”

After the two drivers exchanged words, Burton appeared to shove Gragson twice before Gragson delivered the first punch.

“We’re all racing hard,” Gragson said. “I mean, us teammates are beating and banging for the finishes at the end. I don’t really have a comment. I haven’t really seen everything that happened.”

Chase Briscoe took runner-up honors, Justin Haley finished third, Ross Chastain was fourth, and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five after starting in the back in a backup car and going a lap down because of an unscheduled stop for a tire issue in the first 15 laps of the race.

“I think Kentucky is, by far, my worst racetrack on the schedule,” Briscoe said. “I can never get my car to drive how I want it to drive. I don’t know if it’s something I’m doing, but I keep trying everything and nothing seems to work. So I just need to do more homework on this place. Overall, I didn’t feel like we were a fourth-place or second-place car either night, so to be able to do that on what I think are our worst two nights of the year is a reason to keep our head high. We’ll go on to Texas next week, which is kind of a sister track to this one, and probably my second-worst mile-and-a-half. I feel like the high-grip, mile-and-a-half tracks with one lane of racing are where I struggle. We’ll move on to next week with our Ford Performance Racing School Mustang and try to learn from tonight and last night and be a little bit better.”

After Myatt Snider and Jesse Little started the race on the front row, Jeremy Clements took the lead on the opening lap and led the first 11 laps before Gragson took the lead on lap 12. Gragson, then, led the remainder of the 45-lap opening stage.

Gragson was first off pit road during the caution after the first stage but was nabbed speeding on pit road, turning the lead over the Burton.

Cindric took the lead from Burton on lap 62 and led the remainder of the race, except for a handful laps during a cycle of green-flag pit stops inside the final 60 laps of the race. After pitting from the lead on lap 148, Cindric cycled back to the lead on lap 158.

Other top-10 finishers included Anthony Alfredo in sixth, Michael Annett in eighth, Daniel Hemric in ninth and Riley Herbst in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway:

