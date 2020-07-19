NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Cindric wins Texas after Kyle Busch fails inspection

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 18: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, poses in Victory Lane after being awarded the victory when Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Twix Cookies & Creme Toyota, failed post-race inspection following the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag first in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Saturday, but when his car failed post-race inspection because it was too low in the left-rear, Austin Cindric was declared the winner after taking the flag second to Busch. The win was Cindric’s third-consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win, added to a doubleheader sweep at Kentucky Speedway near Sparta the previous weekend.

“It’s great to be able to get the MoneyLion Ford Mustang in victory lane, no matter how it happens,” Cindric said. ”It’s a great points day for that. I just got out of the hauler from getting changed back into my street clothes and saw the 54 (Busch) and everyone and their brother surrounding the scales, so that’s never a good sign for those guys. I know they race hard and work hard. I want to win it on track. I felt like we had a shot to do that today and maybe didn’t execute as well as we should have, and that’s what kept us out, but fast race cars and being in position that’s where it counts.”

Chase Briscoe finished second to give Ford a one-two finish. Justin Allgaier was third after overcoming a penalty for a blend-line violation during a cycle of green-flag pit stops in the final 50 laps. Harrison Burton and Michael Annett rounded out the top-five.

Cindric led 44 laps in the race that was scheduled for 200 laps but extended an extra lap by an overtime restart because of a caution that came out for Joe Graft Jr. on lap 195. He was second to Busch on the front row for the final two-lap sprint to the finish.

Cindric took the lead from pole sitter Michael Annett on the opening lap and ran up front for the first 34 laps before Allgaier took his first lead on lap 35. Once in the lead, Allgaier dominated, running up front for nearly half the race, including stage wins on lap 45 and lap 90.

Busch started the race in the 28th position and raced to the front from the back half of the race field twice. He was up to third by the end of the first stage and got out of the pits first during the caution between the first stages but wound up back in 30th for the restart after a pit-road speeding penalty.

Busch’s penalty put Allgaier back in the lead. By the end of the second stage, Busch was back inside the top-five. He took the lead from Allgaier on lap 115. Busch, then, gave up the lead to pit during a lap-117 caution for Noah Gragson, turning the lead back over to Allgaier. On lap 153, Cindric was back up front.

Busch was back in the lead when Briscoe brought an end to the race’s only cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 192.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain and Brandon Brown.

