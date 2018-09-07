NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Dillon in second Kaulig Racing car for Indianapolis

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing will be a two-car team for Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet for the team at Indy as teammate to Ryan Truex, Kaulig Racing’s regular driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet.

“This is a big step for Kaulig Racing,” Kaulig Racing team owner Matt Kaulig said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a second car at the track, and we’re very excited to continue growing this team. We’ve built a strong alliance with Richard Childress Racing over the past two years so we felt having Austin run the No. 10 car was a great opportunity for us. I think Indianapolis is just the start of great things to come for Kaulig Racing.”

Dillon is the 2013 Xfinity Series champion. He has been a full-time competitor in the Cup Series since 2014 but continues to race part-time in the Xfinity Series. The 2018 Daytona 500 winner has made 140-career starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in nine wins, most recently at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn this year.

“Running Kaulig Racing’s second car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this September will be one of several highlights of the 2018 season for me,” Dillon said. “I feel invested in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so it’s a huge honor for me to play the role in an established Xfinity Series team’s growth. Anytime a small team continues to grow the way Kaulig Racing has is a great thing for the sport. I’m excited to get the No. 10 Phone Skope Berry’s Bullets Chevy out on the track for its debut race in just a few weeks.”

Kaulig Racing is in its third year of competition in the Xfinity Series, and 2018 is Truex’s first year with the team. In the first 24 races of the season, Truex has scored a top-five (a fifth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course) and nine top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).