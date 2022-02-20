NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill kicks off rookie season with Daytona win

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett/United Rentals Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway played host to Austin Hills first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in 2019. The track is becoming a place of firsts for the driver embarking on his first full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, as he won his first Xfinity Series race in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300, the opening race of the 2022 season, on Saturday.



Hill took the lead just before a last-lap multi-car crash resulted in the race ending under caution at its scheduled distance of 120 laps.

“We timed it perfectly,” Hill said. “Obviously that caution came out but we had a heck of a run, so who knows what would have happened there.”



A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson were battling for the lead just before the final crash that included Myatt Snider’s car getting airborne and flipping. Snider exited his car under his own power and was treated and released from the track’s infield care center.



Allmendinger finished the race in the second position, and Noah Gragson was third. Riley Herbst was fourth, and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five.



Reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric started on the pole and led a race-high 38 laps, including stage wins at lap 30 and lap 60. He wound up 28th, though, after involvement in a multi-car crash on a lap-92 restart.



Hill led 23 laps, while Allmendinger and Gragson led 18 and 12 laps, respectively.



Sheldon Creed finished sixth, Anthony Alfredo was seventh, and Ryan Sieg was eighth. Josh Bilicki finished ninth after 10 laps led, and Brandon Brown wound up 10th after leading 12 laps.



Below, are the results of the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300: