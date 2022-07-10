NASCAR Xfinity: Austin Hill wins at Atlanta

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill claimed his second win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and his second-career series win Saturday in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in his home state of Georgia.

“I just won in Atlanta,” Hill said. “That’s so special. I’ve been trying to win here for a long time. I’ve finished second here three times in a row.”

As Hill drove to the checkered flag, a four-wide battle was waged for second. Daniel Hemric took second at one point on the final lap but wound up fifth to second-place finisher Josh Berry, third-place Ryan Truex and fourth-place Tyler Reddick.

Despite radio issues that hindered communication with his team, Hill dominated the second half of the 163-lap race and led a race-high 73 laps. He lost the lead to Ty Gibbs on a lap-87 restart. Truex also led laps after Gibbs wrecked from contact from Riley Herbst on the next restart on lap 93 before Hill retook the lead.

Gibbs, meanwhile, retired from the race after hard contact with the wall.

“We had a very fast Monster Energy GR Supra,” Gibbs said. “Honestly, I’m happy about that and thankful to my team for allowing me to be here. And thanks to Toyota for all the stuff they do, and we’ll move onto New Hampshire. We had a fast car and just got a little contact, and that’s part of it. We’ll just move on and go hammer down.”

Berry won the opening stage at lap 40 after he and A.J. Allmendinger raced side-by-side and traded the lead back-and-forth late in the stage. Allmendinger wound up third at the end of the first 40-lap stage, losing second to Gibbs.

Gibbs started the race on the pole but lost the lead to fellow-front-row starter Berry on the the opening lap.

Allmendinger took the lead on a lap-seven restart but lost the position to Hill on the next restart on lap 22. Allmendinger retook the lead briefly on lap 26 before Berry moved back into the top spot.

Hill won the second 40-lap stage after taking the lead from Sheldon Creed on the last lap of the stage.

Creed, after spinning and causing the second caution on lap 12, restarted for stage two with the lead after staying out during the caution between the two 40-lap stages. Reddick, who was among a group of drivers taking only two tires, took the lead on lap 48, but Creed retook the position several laps later.

Allmendinger, after leading laps early in the race, went a lap down with an unscheduled green-flag pit stop for a loose wheel early in stage two. Late in the stage, he raced to avoid going a second lap down. He eventually got back on the lead lap during the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 107 and managed a 10th-place finish.

Reddick beat Hill out of the pits for the second half of the race, or the final 83-lap stage, but a pit-road speeding penalty for Reddick put Hill back in the lead for the restart.

Noah Gragson finished sixth, Justin Allgaier was seventh, Landon Cassill eighth, and Herbst finished ninth.