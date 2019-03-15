NASCAR Xfinity: Auto Club Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will conclude its three-race West Coast Swing on Saturday with the running of the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Saturday’s race will be the fifth race, overall, of the 2019 Xfinity Series season.

The entry list for the Production Alliance Group 300 contains 37 entrants, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, winner of the two most recent Xfinity Series race. Busch is the only Cup Series regular expected to run double-duty at Auto Club Speedway, so defending Xfinity Series race winner, reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano, won’t race Saturday in attempt to defend his win.

Qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300 is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 5 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Production Alliance Group 300:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

