NASCAR Xfinity: B.J. McLeod Motorsports expands

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series team B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced Thursday and expansion to three full-time teams for 2019.

“After going straight to work the week after Homestead (the 2018 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November), all in preparation for 2019, we feel like we got a great start for the upcoming season,” team co-owner B.J. McLeod. “We are stoked to announce our driver line-up, and we are all looking forward to spend our weekends at the track.”

Vinnie Miller and Matt Mills will drive full-time for the team. The team’s new car, the No. 99, will be driven by multiple drivers, including McLeod, Tommy Joe Martins and J.A. Avila Jr.

Miller will drive the No. 78. He joined the McLeod team last September and drove the No. 78 in the last six races of the season after moving from J.D. Motorsports. In those six races, he posted a best finish of 22nd at Kansas Speedway. The 2019 season will be Miller’s second full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

Mills will drive the No. 8. This season will be his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series. He has 11-career starts in the series, so far, including four with B.J. McLeod Motorsports. His first two series starts came with the team in 2017, as did his two most recent races at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway last season. Mills has three career-best 27th-place finishes, one of them with McLeod at Richmond last season.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Matt again this year,” McLeod said. “He is a very hard working young man with lots of talent. Our goal for the year is to work together to create a solid foundation for this season and beyond.”

