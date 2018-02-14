NASCAR Xfinity: B.J. McLeod Motorsports plans two full-time, one part-time entry in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

B.J. McLeod confirmed via interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last month that he plans to field up to three NASCAR entries in 2018 — two full-time and a third part-time. The No. 8 and No. 78 entries will be full-time, and the No. 99 will be the part-time entry.

“We’re going to run a third for select races and those races are up in the air right now,” McLeod told Frontstretch.com. “We know we’re doing Daytona and probably doing Atlanta and Las Vegas, and we’ll go from there. It honestly depends on what I feel like doing. I know for sure we will run two full-time teams, and I can guarantee you there will be a third at all the speedways and road courses, because that’s our best chances to get a good finish. It could turn into a full-time deal with the third car, but it’s not something that I’m actively working on.”

B.J. McLeod Motorsports posted top-10 finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Speedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last season with Jeff Green and David Starr as drivers.

B.J. McLeod Motorsports will field all three entries for the season-opening race at Daytona on Saturday with Ryan Ellis, Caesar Bacarella and Ray Black Jr. as drivers. Driver lineups throughout the season will be dependent on sponsorship, but Tommy Joe Martins is expected to drive one of the cars in 10-15 races.

Thirteen drivers drove for McLeod throughout the 2017 season. Significant sponsorship also could lead to the third entry becoming full-time. The team will field Toyotas for superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega but Chevrolets for the remainder of the 2018 schedule.

