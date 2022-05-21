NASCAR Xfinity: Big Machine Racing wins with Tyler Reddick

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – MAY 21: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #48 Big Machine Racing/JAG Metals Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Cup Series driver and former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick notched the first Xfinity win for Big Machine Racing on Saturday in the SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

“Just a big thank you to Big Machine Racing for this opportunity,” Reddick said. “We had a good car at Darlington, and I threw that away. It feels good to come back and redeem myself. These guys have been working really hard, and they want to run up front. We’re going to come in here and try to help them be up front where they want to be. It’s really cool that we were able to get it done in our second time out.”



Reddick took his first and only lead from Brandon Jones on lap 137 of the 167-lap race and ran up front for the remaining 31 laps.



Jones wound up outside the top-10 at the checkered flag after a pit-road speeding penalty during the 11th and final caution of the race for a multi-car crash just after losing the lead to Reddick.



Three JR Motorsports drivers — William Byron, Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier — finished second through fourth. Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.



Four of five JRM entries finished in the top-10 with Josh Berry in seventh. The team’s other driver, Noah Gragson, wound up 36th of 38 drivers after leading 32 laps.



The JR Motorsports stable of drivers dominated the race with Berry leading a race-high 46 laps and Allgaier 33.



Berry was the race leader at the halfway point of the race before a spin on lap 88 collected teammate Gragson. Gragson’s trouble continued with another wreck 10 laps later.



Allgaier took command of the race after Berry’s spin but suffered a flat tire on lap 118, not long after losing the lead to Byron.



Pit strategies varied during the caution for Allgaier’s tire problem, as some cars pitted while others stayed out, banking on more cautions to stretch fuel mileage for the remaining distance.

Hill led the group of drivers staying out, and they received the benefit of three more cautions over the course of the remaining laps.



Jones also was among the drivers who stayed out, and he took the lead from Hill on lap on a lap-135 restart.



Gragson won stage one that ended under caution at lap 40. He and Allgaier combined to lead the entire stage with most of the laps being led by Gragson.

Gragson started on the pole and led until Allgaier took the lead on lap 22. Gragson retook the lead on a lap-37 restart.



Gragson, though, reported a power steering issue after his stage win.



Meanwhile, Allgaier, along with other previous frontrunners, restarted for stage two in the back of the top-20 behind drivers who pitted during an earlier caution and stayed out after stage one.

Berry led the group of drivers who stayed out to lead for the start of the second 40-lap stage.

Berry dominated the second stage, ultimately taking the stage win at lap 80. Allgaier was back up to second by the end of the stage. JR Motorsports took the top-three positions in the stage with Byron in third in the team’s part-time No. 88 entry. Gragson was fifth at lap 80 to put four JRM entries in the top-five at the end of stage two.



Other top-10 race finishers included Ryan Truex in sixth, Riley Herbst in eighth, A.J. Allmendinger in ninth and Landon Cassill in 10th.



Below, are the results of the SRS Distribution 250: