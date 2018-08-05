NASCAR Xfinity: Bill Elliott out of retirement to race at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott will come out of retirement to drive the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet in the Johnsonville 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Aug. 25. It’ll be Elliott’s first NASCAR national-series race since 2012.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the GMS Racing family,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “Bill has many years in NASCAR, and it’s going to be great to watch him come back, especially in GMS equipment. Bill and I worked together back in the day and had a lot of success so hopefully we can pick up where we left off and create some more great memories.”

Elliott has 828 Cup Series starts, made between 1976 and 2012, and he competed full-time in NASCAR’s top series from 1983 through 2003. His Cup Series stats include 44 wins, 175 top-fives and 320 top-10 finishes. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

Elliott has 43-career Xfinity (then-Busch) Series starts, resulting in a win, eight top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes. He’ll be considered a rookie for the Road America race, though, as he’s never competed in a NASCAR race there.

“When this opportunity came up from Mike, I had to jump on it,” Elliott said. “Chase (Elliott) has ran a handful of races for the team so I figured I would give it a shot at Road America. Beam and I have worked together in the past so it will be exciting to get back behind the wheel and bring back some old memories.”

Elliott’s son Chase Elliott, the 2014 Xfinity (then-Nationwide) Series champion and a driver for Hendrick Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has made four Xfinity Series starts from behind the wheel of the No. 23, so far, this season, posting a best finish of second at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on June. 2.

The No. 23 GMS team claimed its first, and to this date, only Xfinity Series win with Spencer Gallagher in the car at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 28.

