NASCAR Xfinity: Billy Wilburn to be Justin Allgaier’s crew chief at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Billy Wilburn will be the crew chief for Justin Allgaier on the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team for Saturday’s season-finale Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as Allgaier contends for the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship against JRM teammates Elliott Sadler and William Byron and Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric.

Wilburn will be filling in for the No. 7 team’s regular crew chief Jason Burdett. Burdett was suspended for the season-finale as a result of a brake-cooling hose being unattached in post-race inspection after the Nov. 11 race at Phoenix International Raceway. The race team had the option of appealing the penalty but chose not to.

“We’re fortunate to be in a position where we have such a strong support staff at JR Motorsports,” Jr Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “There are a number of talented individuals that could fill this role, but ultimately, it makes the most sense to utilize Billy in this capacity. He’s an experienced leader, well-respected, and has a detailed knowledge of this team. We’re lucky to have him and are completely confident in the team’s abilities this weekend.”

Wilburn has been the car chief on the No. 7 team the last four years.

Willburn also is an experienced crew chief with experience gained at organizations including Robert Yates Racing, Team Penske and Richard Petty Motorsports. He also has filled multiple positions at Hendrick Motorsports. His experience includes 41 races of experience as an Xfinity Series crew chief between 2006 and 2011, working with drivers including David Gilliland, Brian Scott and Joe Nemechek, among others. He has one win in the Xfinity Series, coming in 2006 with Gilliland and Kentucky Speedway. Wilburn’s Xfinity stats also include two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes.

