NASCAR Xfinity: Blake Koch makes milestone start at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Blake Koch takes the green flag at Watkins Glen (Nl.Y.) International on Saturday for the Zippo 200 at The Glen, it’ll mark the 200th-career series start for the driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

“When I started racing, my goal was to make just one NASCAR start,” Koch said. “I never imagined I would have made 200. I’m proud of how far I’ve come and know the 300th will be here before I know it.”

Koch made his first Xfinity Series start in 2009 at Memphis Motorsports Park and ran his first full-time season in the series in 2015, although he ran most of the schedule yearly, beginning in 2012.

Car owner Matthew Kaulig began sponsoring Koch at TriStar Motorsports in 2015 and began his own race team last season with Koch as his driver.

“Meeting Matt Kaulig and his family and helping to form Kaulig Racing changed the course of my career,” Koch said. “It’s amazing what we have been able to accomplish in the short time Kaulig Racing has been a team, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

In his first 199 series starts, Koch posted seven top-10 finishes, all coming since the formation of Kaulig Racing. He has two top-10 finishes this year and claimed his first-career pole earlier this season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Koch is 10th in the Xfinity Series points standings heading into Saturday’s race at The Glen.

Koch also has 16 other NASCAR national Series starts, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and 10 in the Camping World Truck Series. He last raced in those series in 2014.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)