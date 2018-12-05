NASCAR Xfinity: Blake Koch returns with JD Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a year on the sidelines, Blake Koch will return to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2019 as driver of the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet. Ross Chastain, who drove the No. 4 in 2018, has left JD Motorsports to drive for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It’s hard for me to explain how excited I am to race again and to do it for JD Motorsports,” Koch said. “I have seen the progress of this team and have raced against them for many years. Coming off their best season with Ross making the playoffs, it’s a perfect time to join them,.”

Koch drove the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in 2016 and 2017, but ahead of the 2018 season, he was replaced by Ryan Truex. During his time off, Koch formed his own company, Filter Time, which will be his primary sponsor with his new team in the upcoming season.

“Johnny (Davis, JD Motorsports owner) has given me an amazing opportunity to be back in the series and to also have my company, Filter Time, on the car,” Koch said. “This is truly a dream come true. I started this company to eventually get me back in a seat, and it’s happening.”

Koch has 213 starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in 10 top-10 finishes, five each in 2016 and 2017. His best Xfinity Series race finish, to date, was a sixth at ISM (then-Phoenix International) Raceway.

