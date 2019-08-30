NASCAR Xfinity: Bobby Dale Earnhardt hopes to run last four races of season

Bobby Dale Earnhardt poses for a photography in Rockingham , N.C., Friday, Nov. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bobby Dale Earnhardt, son of former NASCAR driver Kerry Earnhardt and brother of part-time NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt, plans to drive the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota in the final four NASCAR Xfinity Series races of the 2019 season.

Excited to announce that I’ll be running the last four races of the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity season with @MBMMotorsports, pending sponsorship,” Earnhardt (@BobbyEarnhardt) tweeted. “If anyone is interested in being a partner or knows of a company/brand that would, please send DM or email bobby@earnhardtshearerracing.com.”

The final four races of the season include the Oct. 19 race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City, the Nov. 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, the Nov. 9 race at ISM (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) and the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 16.

Earnhardt has four-career starts in the Xfinity Series, two in 2017 and two last year, all with MBM Motorsports. He posted a best finish at Kansas last year.

