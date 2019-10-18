NASCAR Xfinity: Bobby Dale Earnhardt plans to run final four races of 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four races remain in the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and Bobby Dale Earnhardt, grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, plans to contest all four as driver of the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota. His first race of that stretch will be Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

“CIA, Copeland Insurance and HABCO Inc. are a couple of my great sponsors and friends that are making it possible for me to run these last four races. It’s tough out there – finding sponsorship,” Earnhardt said. “With CIA and HABCO on board, we’re able to race Kansas, Texas, Phoenix Raceway, and finish off the season at Homestead.”

The remainder of the season also includes Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Nov. 2, ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway on Nov. 9 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 16.

Saturday’s race at Kansas will be Earnhardt’s first Xfinity Series race of the season, but he has four-career starts in the series — two last year and two in 2017 — all with MBM Motorsports. His best finish, to date, was a 27th at Kansas last year.

