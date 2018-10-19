NASCAR Xfinity: Bobby Earnhardt hopes to return at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bobby Earnhardt plans to compete in the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday from behind the wheel of the No. 66 MBM Motorsports entry. He hopes the opportunity will keep him in the Xfinity Series for the remainder of the 2018 season and full-time in the series next year.

“HABCO Inc. is making this possible, so we’re thankful,” Earnhardt said. “It’s tough out there, finding sponsorship. With HABCO on board, we’re able to finish out this year on a high not and, then, make a run at Rookie-of-the-Year in 2019.”

Forty-three cars are on the entry list for Saturday’s race, so Earnhardt will need to qualify on speed to be able to race at Kansas this weekend. Forty cars will make the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 2:55 p.m.

If Earnhardt makes the Kansas race, it will be his first Xfinity Series race of 2018 and the third of his career. Both of his previous starts in the series came in 2017 for car owner Carl Long. He posted a best finish of 31st at Kansas.

Earnhardt also competed in three ARCA Racing Series events last year, posting a best finish of 19th at Elko (Minn.) Speedway.

“As an Earnhardt, both my younger brother Jeffrey and I were raised to work hard for what we want to do,” Earnhardt said. “Get in there and work; that’s the way my dad does it, my grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), all of us. In the end, I think we are also determined to do all we can for the Earnhardt fan base and keep Earnhardt excitement on the track.”

