NASCAR Xfinity: Boyd Gaming 300 resumes after Cup race Sunday

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the completion of 50 of 200 scheduled laps, the remainder of the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been postponed until approximately 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The Xfinity race will resume approximately an hour after the completion of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Because of the postponement, the television broadcast of the remainder of the Xfinity Series race will be on FS2, a move from FS1. The Cup Series race will be shown live on FOX.

Joe Graf Jr. was the race leader at lap 50 after staying out while other lead-lap cars pitted during the caution after the completion of the first 45-lap stage. The race never returned to green before the race was halted.

The initial green flag was delayed about an hour-and-a-half, also because of rain. Myatt Snider was the pole sitter, because rain forced the cancellation of qualifying earlier in the day Saturday and the starting grid was set by 2019 car owner points. Snider, though, had to drop to the back for the green flag, as he was in a backup car because of a practice crash Friday.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row, and Justin Allgaier led laps early before a caution when Daniel Hemric hit the wall on lap 18. Briscoe was the leader soon after the restart and was still up front when the first stage ended.

Briscoe was second when the race was red-flagged. Austin Cindric was third, Ross Chastain fourth and Brandon Jones fifth. Allgaier was sixth after an issue on pit road during the first caution.

