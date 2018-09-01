NASCAR Xfinity: Brad Keselowski scores first Darlington win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski took the lead in the Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday when Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick wrecked racing for the top spot on lap 111 of the 147-lap race. Keselowski, then, maintained his lead through the final restart and drove on to his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in five races, but his latest victory was the first for himself and Team Penske in Xfinity competition at Darlington.

“I ran five races, and we won three of them,” Keselowski said. “I really wanted to run this race, because I’ve never won here. Great car. We’ve had a lot of fun this year. I’m so proud to be a part of this team.”

Xfinity Series regulars Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick finished second and third. Denny Hamlin was fourth after overcoming an early-race pit-road penalty for leaving his pit box with a chassis wrench still attached to his car. Elliott Sadler rounded out the top-five.

Harvick, meanwhile, retired from the race and was credited with a 29th-place finish. Chastain continued, restarting in the 23rd position. He wound up 25th at the finish after a pit stop for a tire rub.

“I tried to stay as low as I could, and he just rode on my door,” Harvick said. ”That’s just a really inexperienced racer and a really bad move,there, and got the air and got on beside me and just kept going up the race track. I couldn’t do anything with the wheel, so you’ve got a really inexperienced guy in a really fast car and made a really bad move and, then, wrecked me down the back straightaway and hooked me to the right. That’s probably the reason that he’ll never get to drive many of them again.”

Chastain was in his first race of a three-race deal to drive the No. 42 of Chip Ganassi Racing. His debut in the car resulted a pole win and a dominant performance in the race that included two stage wins and a race-high 90 laps led. Chastain has been a regular in the Xfinity Series since 2015 as a driver for JD Motorsports. In 129-career series starts prior to Saturday, he had led a total of 16 laps.

Christopher Bell ran second to Chastain throughout the first 45-lap stage of the race, but he made an unscheduled pit stop on lap 55 because of a flat tire sustained from on-track contact. The tire rub persisted, and on lap 66, he hit the wall and fell out of the race.

In the second stage and early in the third and final 57-lap stage, Chastain faced battles with Harvick and Keselowski. Harvick was up front for a restart early in the second stage after beating Chastain off pit road, but on lap 71 Chastain retook his lead.

Keselowski passed Harvick for second on a later restart and waged his own battle against Chastaisn. He, instead, made contact with the wall and gave second back to Harvick.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier, Matt Tifft, Ty Dillon and Michael Annett.

