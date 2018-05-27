NASCAR Xfinity: Brad Keselowski takes overtime win at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

After two rain delays, one extending a caution and another resulting in a red flag; 13 cautions, one resulting in an overtime restart, extending the race from a scheduled 200 laps to 204 laps, and another in turn four on the final lap; Brad Keselowski won the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It was his second Xfinity Series win in only his second series start of 2018.

“It’s kind of an eventful day from the rain and everything that happened there,” Keselowski said. “Strategies, the car handling and things going on this week with Roger (Penske, car owner) and the Hall of Fame, but so far it’s been a great week and I couldn’t ask for a much better start for Memorial Day Weekend than to bring home a win. I’m really proud of everyone on the team, Brian (Wilson, crew chief) here, and the sponsors, Fitzgerald Gliders and Ford, for the car that was well-prepared and in a spot to be able to execute a day like today, but I think it was definitely a perseverance day. It was brutally hot out there. The humidity was just killer. I don’t usually get that hot in a race car, but it was smoking out there. There were a couple times where, I swear, the inside of the car was burning from the water and the humidity, but that’s just part of the challenge of racing on days like this and glad to bring it home first, that’s for sure.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars Keselowski and Kyle Busch combined to lead 170 laps of the race, with Busch leading a race-high 93 laps. Busch, though, wound up eighth after a spin on a lap-162 restart. He went a lap down as a result of the incident, got back on the lead lap during a lap-181 caution and was back inside the top-10 by 10 laps remaining in the scheduled distance.

Busch won both of the 45-lap stages than made up the first 90 laps of the race after taking the lead from pole-sitter Keselowski on lap 27.

Xfinity Series regular Cole Custer took runner-up honors, making him the highest-finishing series regular. He also was the only series regular to lead a significant number of laps. After battling Keselowski for the top spot for several laps, Custer took the lead on lap 102 and ran up front for 29 laps before Busch and Keselowski each got back to the front to lead additional circuits.

“I wasn’t happy (about finishing second), because you want to win, but our Haas Automation Mustang was pretty good all weekend,” Custer said. ”I think they kind of got lucky on the strategy and how the cautions flew, but I think we probably had the best car. It is what it is. You give up the track position, but it was fun racing. It’s a real edgy race track and fun to move around the VHT and stuff, so it was a fun race for sure.”

Keselowski got back to the lead soon after staying out during a lap 156 yellow flag and remained up front for the remainder of the race.

Christopher Bell, Ty Dillon and Elliott Sadler rounded out the top-five. Ryan Truex was sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, and Matt Tifft finished ninth.

Kaz Grala gave Fury Race Cars a top-10 finish, taking 10th in the team’s Xfinity Series debut after Grala lost his ride with JGL Racing since the last Xfinity Series race.

“This race was fantastic, Grala said. “It was a successful debut for (Fury Race Cars). This car was great from when we unloaded, and we only got it better. Our balance at the end of the race was perfect. I can’t say enough about how hard everyone has worked. I don’t think anyone’s slept in the last week and a half. I hope they’re excited now, because this made all their hard work pay off. Huge shout out to everyone at Fury Race Cars, Ford Performance and Roush-Yates Engines. There’s a lot to be excited about from this race. I think I speak for everybody when we say that this was a wildly successful day for us. I’m looking forward to the next three races. We’re going to have a blast.”

