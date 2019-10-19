NASCAR Xfinity: Bradon Jones scores first win at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 19: Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Flow Toyota, affixes the winner‚Äôs decal to his car in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 19, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brandon Jones played playoff spoiler and simultaneously grabbed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. He took his one and only lead on lap 191 and led the final laps of the 200-lap race.

“This is incredible. I knew this was going to happen, that we were going to come here and have an amazing run like we did today,” Jones said. “It’s only because of those guys here. They have fought with me for a long time, and this feels way better, because it has been tough to get to this point. Everyone that has been a part of my career to this point – Flow was on today, a new sponsor with us, we have had Menards in the past, iK9, Toyota, for all they do. I don’t think I could have done this without the manufacturer. I wish my parents were here. They have been through a bunch of wins (in other series) with me. All-in-all, I cannot wait to celebrate with these guys.”

Playoff drivers Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick made contact on lap 191 that sent Custer into the while. Meanwhile, another playoff driver, Noah Gragson, had a tire going down, resulting in the eighth and final caution of the race. The Custer and Reddick incident led to a scuffle between the two drivers that included both of them on the ground and Reddick emerging with bloody knuckles. Afterward, Custer told the Motor Racing Network that he approached Reddick to speak to him about the incident and Reddick went “berserk on me” when Custer put a hand on him.

Reddick finished the race second, and Custer finished 11th after leading a race-high 85 laps.

“We were really fast,” Custer said. “I wish we could have had an easier day. We had a really fast car and could have competed for a win, but a lot of things went wrong.”

Jones was the only non-playoff driver to finish in the top-five. Other top-five finishers were Chase Briscoe in third, Michael Annett fourth and Justin Allgaier fifth. Annett’s top-five came after starting the race in the back and making contact with the wall and bringing out a caution on lap 145.

Custer and playoff driver Christopher Bell combined to lead most of the race, with Bell leading 69 laps. Bell won the opening 45-lap stage after leading the entire stage. He continued to lead into stage two, giving up the lead to Custer on lap 62. Custer won the second stage.

The first lap leader other than Custer and Bell was Custer’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Briscoe, who took the lead from Custer on a lap-152 restart. Custer wound up outside the top-10 after being pushed down to the track’s apron.

Briscoe and Bell made contact racing for the lead as they approached the lapped car of Garrett Smithley. The incident resulted in a caution, followed by a restart with Custer back up front.

“I still haven’t seen a replay,” Briscoe said. “It is frustrating even without that lap car, just in general. I totally understand lap cars are obviously off the pace, and that makes it tough for them. At this place, the fast guys are running the top, and there were a lot of guys that would run the top in front of you. I feel like the regular season is still a big deal but not as big a deal. We are literally racing for our lives, trying to lock into a championship. I haven’t seen the replay, so it is hard to say. I know I got tagged in the left rear by Bell, but at the same time, it felt like the 0 (Custer) car was going to put me in the fence, regardless. These last three races I feel like we have been the car to beat, and all three slipped away due to stuff out of our control. It is encouraging that we finished third, but we should be locked into Homestead, and instead, we are two points back.”

Finishing sixth through 10th were Justin Haley, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Sieg and Ross Chastain. Custer and Bell wound up 11th and 12th.

Gragson finished 13th. The lowest-finishing playoff driver was Austin Cindric in 25th. Cindric made three unscheduled pit stops under green-flag conditions in the first half of the race. The first was for a loose wheel on lap 37. He made two stops for flat right-front tires, resulting from damage, in the final laps of the second stage.

Below, is the complete finishing order for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway:

