NASCAR Xfinity: Brandon Brown wins shortened Talladega race

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 02: Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Brandon Brown played NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff spoiler Saturday and became the second NASCAR national series first-time winner of the day at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway when he took the checkered flag in the Sparks.

“You can ask my neighbors at Coastal Carolina. I did plenty of burnouts to practice for this moment,” Brown said. “Oh, my god. It’s a dream come true. A Talladega winner. Oh my god, Dad, we did it! This is everything we hoped and dreamed for. Everything I’ve ever wanted to do is take the trophy home to Mom and Dad. Oh, my god. Thank you so much Larry’s Lemonade, all of our partners. It’s unbelievable.”

The race was scheduled for a 113 laps but was shorted to 107 laps because of darkness after five cautions and two red flags. The race already was under caution because of a lap-103 crash involving John Hunter Nemechek, Jason White and playoff drivers Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton.



Herbst led a race-high 26 laps including a stage-two win at lap 50 before the crash.



Brown was battling three-wide with Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier for the lead at the time of caution. Brown was in the lead at the last scoring loop before the yellow flag, ultimately resulting in the win.



Jones was credited with a second-place finish and Allgaier third. Jordan Anderson was fourth and Daniel Hemric fifth.



At least five playoff drivers were involved in crashes throughout the race. Noah Gragson hit the wall head-on in a lap-89 crash that also involved Myatt Snider.



Nemechek won the first 25-lap stage that ended under caution for an incident involving Sam Mayer and playoff driver A.J. Allmendinger on the final lap of the stage.

The first red flag came before the green flag to resume for stage two, allowing for repair to the SAFER barrier. The red flag waved for the second time for track cleanup following the Gragson caution. Approximately 10 cars were involved in that crash.



“The 02 (Brett Moffitt) just got turned by the 10 (Jeb Burton), and I got it head-on and got cleaned out by the 2 (Snider),” Gragson said. “So just a bummer. We had a fast car.”

Jeb Burton finished sixth.



Justin Haley finished seventh after starting in the back and s pass-through penalty for an issue with decals that was discovered in pre-race inspection. He went a lap down early in the race but got back on the lead lap during the caution at the end of stage one.



Aistin Cindric finished eighth, Josh Berry was ninth, and Ryan Sieg finished 10th.