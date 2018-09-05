NASCAR Xfinity: Brandon Jones loses points at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team have been penalized 10 driver and car owner points, respectively, as a result of their car failing pre-race inspection at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway four times on Sept. 1, 2018. Jones also started the race in the back because of the inspection issue.

Jones already has clinched a berth in the 2019 Xfinity Series playoffs with two races remaining in the regular season.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, issued Wednesday, also included one penalty in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Chad Johnston, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson, was fined $10,000 as a result of a loose or missing lug nut after the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington on Sept. 2.

Larson finished third in the Southern 500.

