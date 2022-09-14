NASCAR Xfinity: Brandon Jones moves to JR Motorsports

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 15: Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Watts Toyota, shares a laugh with a crew member during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brandon Jones will leave Joe Gibbs Racing for JR Motorsports at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He’ll drive the No. 9 JRM Chevrolet vacated by Noah Gragson, who will move to the NASCAR Cip Series to drive the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet.

“Brandon’s been a tough competitor over the years, and he’s a talented addition to JR Motorsports,” JRM co-owner and general manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “He’s a series veteran that brings a lot of experience, and we’re going to see big things from Brandon and the 9 team in 2023.”

Jones has five wins in 228 Xfinity Series races since 2015. He has been a full-time competitir in the series since 2016. Jones has been with JGR since 2018, moving there from Richard Childress Racing. He has made the playoffs six of the last seven seasons and will make the playoffs this year, courtesy of a win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

JRM’s No. 9 team has 20 wins, including five wins this season. The team also has three Xfinity Series championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

“To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive,” Jones said. “They’re a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I’m so thankful to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley and Mr. (Rick) Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.

“Reuniting with Chevrolet again is awesome, too. They were a big part of my career early on, and I’m looking forward to building on those relationships and driving a Camaro in 2023.”

