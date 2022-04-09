NASCAR Xfinity: Brandon Jones wins, fight breaks out at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 08: Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Lyons Toyota, and crew take a selfie in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 08, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After rain delayed the initial green flag and two overtime restarts further delayed the checkered flag, Brandon Jones celebrated winning the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Friday night as Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs fought Sam Mayer on pit road.



“What a day. I can’t say that we could have called it any better,” Jones said. “We made the call to stay out for stage points and drove the thing all the way from the back to the front. We had older tires than all of the guys at the end. Have to thank Lyons, Menards – our GR Supra was certainly as fast as Xfinity internet is. This is a driver’s race track here. I’ve won at a lot of different places now, but this is one that you really have to get after it. Ty ran a really hard racee. He cleared me really early there in stage three and he had a strong GR Supra as well. It was fun to beat him. He’s hot right now and tough to beat. This was a good one.”

Gibbs dominated the race, leading 197 laps of the event that was scheduled for 250 laps but extended to 261 by the overtimes.



The two JGR teammates raced side-by-side on the final lap, but after the battle got physical, Jones took the lead and the win and Gibbs wound up eighth.



Landon Cassill finished second, and A.J. Allmendinger was third and claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus as the highest finisher among the four drivers eligible for the prize.



Austin Hill finished fourth, and Mayer rounded out the top-five.



Mayer also was involved in the tight battle for the win in the closing laps. After the race, Gibbs expressed his displeasure with the way Mayer raced him in the closing laps.



“I tried to talk to him, and then, he got up in my face and at that point, you have to start fighting,” Gibbs said. “We got put in a bad position, there, and the only thing I’m mad about is that the 1 (Mayer) didn’t have anything or wasn’t going to get past the 16 (A.J. Allmendinger), there, and then, I got hit in the left rear. It’s just frustrating, and I got drove in the fence again, but I was on the other side of it last week. It’s just part of it.”



Mayer emerged from the scuffle with a black eye. Gibbs left his helmet on throughout the altercation. Both drivers were called to the NASCAR hauler after the incident.

“That restart, (Jones) pushed us both up the race track. So at that point, the race win was out of my hands,” Mayer said. “So I had the $100,000 (Dash 4 Cash bonus) in my sights, and I was gonna do what I had to do to try to get back, and yeah, I put the bumper to him (Gibbs).”

All four drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus at Martinsville finished the race in the top-10. In addition to Mayer, Gibbs and Allmendinger, Riley Herbst was eligible for the prize. He finished the race in the sixth position.



Allmendinger, as the Martinsville bonus winner, and the other top-four Xfinity Series regulars at Martinsville — Jones, Cassill and Hill — will be eligible in the next race April 23 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.



Gibbs started on the pole and led throughout the first stage, taking the stage win at lap 60.



Meanwhile, Noah Gragson dropped to the back to start the race after a pre-race tire change. After pitting during a lap-39 caution, Gragson stayed out during the caution that followed the opening stage to inherit the lead.



On lap 88, though, Gibbs retook the lead and ran up front for most of the remainder of the stage. He gave up the lead late in stage two, pitting during a lap-115 caution and handing the lead over to Jones for a one-lap sprint to finish stage two on lap 120.



Gibbs retook the lead after the restart on lap 130, but Jones retook the position after, again, staying out during a lap-157 caution. Jones maintained his lead through several more restarts in close succession before Gibbs retook the lead and Gragson the second spot on a lap-187 restart.



The yellow flag waved 16 times throughout the race. The final time for a crash that involved nearly half the cars in the race, including Gragson.



Gragson wound up 20th at the finish.



Gragson and Mayer’s JR Motorsports boss Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 11th in his lone start of the season.



Other top-10 finishers included Ryan Truex in seventh, Ryan Sieg in ninth and Jeremy Clements in 10th.



Below, are the results of the Call 811 Before You Dig 250: