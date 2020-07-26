NASCAR Xfinity: Brandon Jones wins with last-lap pass at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 25: Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway on July 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brandon Jones claimed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City last year. He claimed series win number three Saturday in the Kansas Lottery 250, his second win of the season.

“This just shows that we’ve still been running good,” Jones said. “Every time we haven’t finished a race or something has happened, we’ve been taken out or we’ve had mechanical failure. Just goes to show the speed. Menards/Swiffer Supra, this is just great.”

Jones’ latest Xfinity Series win came after a last-lap pass on Austin Cindric after a second overtime restart.

“We’re never out of this thing; that’s what I love about these guys,” Jones said. “We keep our head in the game; we don’t get excited during these races. We continue to make changes. My feedback, I think, was pretty good. It’s been a long two days. I feel exhausted, and obviously, the heat is big here. Looking forward to celebrating with these guys and it feels great to be back in victory lane.”

Jones also contested NASCAR Truck Series races at Kansas on Friday and Saturday.

Cindric, who dominated the race, finished second after winning the three most recent races on the schedule.

“There is about 20 things I feel like I should have done differently,” Cindric said. “It was difficult because up higher was preferred all day, and you could usually generate momentum. I didn’t know that we didn’t quite get the right adjustment there at the end, so I was probably tighter than I needed to be, but overall, watching the replay, he got a hell of a run on the bottom and I knew he had some momentum. I mean, if I maybe would have known he was coming from the bottom, I probably would have pulled down to slide myself into one and two and been able to fight for it in three and four, but overall, congrats to him. He earned it. He went from seventh to the lead in two laps. It’s like the third or fourth time we’ve lost on a green-white-checker after being the leader at the line. There are a thousand different things you can do right and wrong, and you’ve got to trust your gut and trust the car is gonna stick. Overall, it just wasn’t in the cards for four in a row.”

Harrison Burton finished third, Ryan Sieg fourth, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Jones also led the first nine laps of the race after taking the lead from pole sitter Michael Annett on the opening lap. Cindric took the lead on lap 10 and led most of the remainder of the race. Before losing the lead to Burton with just under 10-lap remaining in the 167-lap scheduled distance, the only other laps Cindric didn’t lead after lap 10 came during the race’s lone green-flag cycle of pit stops inside the final 45 laps.

Soon after Burton took his late-race lead, the yellow waved for Joe Graf Jr. On the overtime restart from that caution, the yellow flag waved, again, for Jesse Little, resulting in another overtime restart that would eventually extend the race to a 175-lap distance. Those two cautions were the only two cautions in the race for on-track incidents.

All but Sieg pitted during the Graf caution, and Cindric got back in front of Burton by beating him off pit road. Sieg, after staying out, restarted with the lead and was able to hold onto the lead until the final caution for Little.

For the final restart, Cindric was alongside Sieg on the front row. Burton, though, had fallen back to fifth between the cautions. Cindric took the lead on the final restart, and Jones moved up to second after restarting outside the top-five.

Cindric took stage wins at lap 40 and lap 80. In the opening stage, after Jones ran second to Cindric until a lap-20 competition caution, Chastain took second on the restart and still was second to Cindric when the first stage concluded.

Burton took second after the opening stage and, unlike Jones and Chastain in the first stage, waged close battles with Cindric for the lead before the end of the second stage.

Burton and Justin Allgaier battled back-and-forth for second early in the 87-lap final stage as Cindric pulled away. Burton, after securing second from Allgaier, closed on Cindric before the two made green-flag pit stops on lap 127. Cindric gained the ground lost to Burton on pit road, but when they returned to the track, Burton closed on Cindric, again.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric, Annett, Riley Herbst and Allgaier.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).