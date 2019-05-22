NASCAR Xfinity: Brandonbilt Motorsports expands for Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brandonbilt Motorsports plans to field two cars in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Alsco 300, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mason Diaz is slated to drive the team’s regular No. 86 entry, while Brandon Brown moves over to the new No. 68 car.

The Charlotte race will be Diaz’s third-career Xfinity Series start, his second of the 2019 season. He was credited with a 36th-place finish after an engine failure earlier this season at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He finished19th in his series debut last year, also at Richmond.

“We had a deal with Mason for him to run Richmond and Charlotte because he’s trying to get licensed to keep moving up, and it’s something we wanted to run through our driver development program but we didn’t expect for our team to be in the points and for me to be where I am in the points,” Brown said, as quoted in a Frontstretch.com article. “To keep that up and stay where we are in points, we’re starting our second team.

Brown has been competing full-time in the Xfinity Series this season, and has made nine of his 10 starts, so far, this season in Brandonbilt’s No. 86. He is 15th in the driver points standings with two best finishes of 13th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the most recent race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. In all, Brown has 30-career Xfinity Series starts between 2016 and 2019, also driving for owner/driver Mario Gosselin.

The No. 86 team is 17th in the Xfinity Series owner points standings.

