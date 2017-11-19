NASCAR Xfinity: Brendan Gaughan retires from full-time competition

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR racing veteran Brendan Gaughan has retired from full-time competition.

“It’s never my last race, but it will probably be my last full-time race,” Gaughan said after Saturday’s 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-finale, the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “We don’t think we will be coming back full-time anymore, but you will still see me every once in a while.”

Gaughan will race, at least sporadically in 2018, as he’s already confirmed that he’ll drive the No. 75 Bear Motorsports entry for in all four restrictor-plate races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway next year. Car owner Richard Childress also said Gaughan may drive the No. 3 car in the Xfinity Series for a few races next year, according to a Frontstretch.com report.

Gaughan has raced in all three of NASCAR’s national series, spending the most time in the Xfinity in Camping World Truck series. He ran one full season and a total of 54 races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2004.

Gaughan competed in 217 races in the Truck Series and 216 in the Xfinity Series, spending the last four seasons of his career as a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, driving the No. 62 Chevrolet. He actually joined RCR in 2012 as a part-time driver in both the Xfinity and Truck series and raced for RCR full-time in the Truck Series in 2013.

Gaughan won twice in the Xfinity Series, with both of those wins coming in 2014.

“I won a couple races, and I was very happy about that,” Gaughan said. “I consider it a success because of the friends, the people I met and the people I was with.”

He also posted 20 top-fives and 67-career top-10s in Xfinity Series competition. Most of Gaughan’s success came in the Truck Series, where he won eight times and finished in the top-five 47 times and posted 80 top-10 finishes. Gaughan’s most successful season was 2003 when he won six times in 25 races.

Gaughan is a two-time champion of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, winning championships in that series in 2000 and 2001.

