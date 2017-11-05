NASCAR Xfinity: Brendan Gaughan, Ross Chastain scuffle at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars Brendan Gaughan and Ross Chastain were called to the series hauler Saturday night because of a scuffle between the two drivers outside the infield media center at Texas Motor Speedway after the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300.

“I was just getting out of the car and was sitting on the door and was getting ready to swing my legs out and there he was,’’ Chastain said, according to an NBC Sports report. “He just came right at me with his guys. There were just swings from that point on.’’

Chastain said derogatory remarks were also made.

Gaughan declined to discuss the incident. Instead, he promoted his Sunday morning fantasy racing show on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

“Getting ready for a radio show tomorrow morning,” Gaughan said, according to a Motorsport.com report. “If anyone wants to know my thoughts, Chase Elliott is my lock for the week tomorrow and my value pick looks like it’s going to be Ty Dillon. And I’m going to Mexico to save the Vaquita, so I’ll be in Mexico all week.”

Chastain, though, also discussed the on-track activity between the two of them that led the post-race altercation.

“There was a slow car we were passing on the backstretch and he tried to split the middle,’’ Chastain said. “I wasn’t going to let him because it’s so much track position; there was clean track in front of us. We stayed side-by-side into (turn) three. I tried to arc from the bottom, and he tried to pinch me. I got really loose; saved it, all good. From then on, he was out to wreck me. My spotter could tell. He tried to get me in (turns) one and two.”

Both drivers finished outside the top-15 but in the top-10 — Gaughan in 17th and Chastain 19th. Neither Gaughan nor Chastain are among the eight drivers still in the playoffs. Gaughan made the 2017 playoffs but was eliminated in the first round.

Saturday night’s incident was at least the second out-of-the-car incident for Chastain this year. In April, he punched Jeremy Clements during a reg flag at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. After that incident, Chastain said his punch was in response to Clements grabbing him from behind.

