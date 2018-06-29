NASCAR Xfinity: Brennan Poole sues Chip Ganassi Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing and management agency Spire Sports and Entertainment are being sued by former Chip Ganassi Racing driver Brennan Poole, who drove the No. 48 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for CGR full-time in 2016 and 2017 and ran a partial schedule in 2015 as the driver of the No. 42 for HScott Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2015, through a partnership with CGR. Poole also is a former client of Spire. The exact amount of damages sought by Poole were not disclosed in court documents related to the lawsuit.

According to suit documents, Poole is accusing Chip Ganssi Racing and Spire Sports and Entertainment of conspiring to take away his DC Solar Sponsorship and moving it to CGR’s No. 42 car driven by Kyle Larson in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Poole ran 83 Xfinity Series races between 2015 and 2017, all with DC Solar sponsorship. He has not competed in any NASCAR national series in 2018.

“Spire unfairly, illegally and fraudulently procured the diversion and misappropriation of Brennan Poole’s primary sponsor, DC Solar, from Brennan Poole to CGR, also a client of Spire,” lawsuit-related documents state, as quoted in an ESPN report.

Poole claims he brought the DC Solar sponsorship to Chip Ganassi Racing and clauses in his contract with CGR prevented DC Solar from remaining with Chip Ganassi Racing without his consent. Poole was released from CGR at the end of the 2017 season, and DC Solar became one of the sponsors of Larson’s No. 42 Cup Series car in 2018.

According to Poole’s suit, he and DC Solar were misled multiple times throughout his time with Chip Ganassi Racing. He says after expressing interest in leaving Chip Ganassi Racing for JR Motorsports ahead of the 2016, Spire claimed JRM wanted $7.5 million in sponsorship to field a car for him, but the actual price tag was $3.2 million. Poole also claims he was told, if he stayed at CGR, he would inherit the seat in the No. 1 Cup Series entry upon the retirement of Jamie McMurray at the end of the 2016 season. McMurray hasn’t retired and still drives the No. 1 car. Poole claims Richard Childress Racing expressed an interest in him for a Cup Series ride for 2018, but he was told by Spire that no Cup Series team had showed interest in him, and Poole claims DC Solar would have to pay $15 million to sponsor him in a Cup Series car at RCR, but the actual cost sought by RCR was $10 million.

Poole also accusing Spire of a conflict of interest when the management company signed on as a consultant for Chip Ganassi Racing when the race team was searching for a new sponsor for Larson’s No. 42 Cup Series entry upon the departure of Target.

Both Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Sports and Entertainment have declined opportunities to comment.

