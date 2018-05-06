NASCAR Xfinity: Brennan Poole to test for GMS Racing at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing plans to enlist the driving duties of Brennan Poole to pilot its No. 23 Chevrolet in a NASCAR Xfinity Series test at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Monday, GMS Racing President Mike Beam said during a post-race press conference at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 4 after GMS Racing driver Johnny Sauter won the JEGS 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race there.

The race team is without a regular driver for its No. 23 Xfinity Series entry since the indefinite suspension of Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher drove the No. 23 to his first-career Xfinity win April 28 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, but he was suspended for violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy a few days later.

Sauter pulled double-duty at Dover, driving the No. 23 to a sixth-place finish at Dover on Saturday. The next race on the Xfinity Series schedule is a May 26 race at Charlotte. According to Beam, GMS has yet to make a decision on who will drive the car for that race, even though Poole will be testing the car there Monday.

“We have talked to a lot of people,” Beam said. “We are going to take it one race at a time. I feel like by Monday, Tuesday, we should know.”

Poole has been sidelined since parting ways with Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of the 2017 season. He competed full-time in the series in both 2016 and 2017. In all, he has 83-career Xfinity Series starts, resulting in eight top-fives and 36 top-10 finishes. His best finish, to date, was a second at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta last year.

