NASCAR Xfinity: Brett Moffitt changes championship eligibility

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt will contend for the 2021 championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, instead of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as originally planned. The 2018 Truck Series championship began the season collecting points in the Truck Series, but on Thursday, he announced he would switching his title eligibility to the Xfinity Series. Drivers are only allowed to collect championship points in one of NASCAR’s national series.

“I’ve requested and received approval to start declaring NASCAR Xfinity Series championship points moving forward in the No. 02 Chevrolet,” a statement released by Moffitt via social media read. “Our Motorsports is giving me extremely competitive race cars, and I genuinely believe we are going to get to victory lane and make the playoffs. This was an extremely difficult decision to make, as the switch means I will not be able to race the full NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet. I hope to continue to compete with Niece Motorsports to continue to build their program, and I am thankful for the opportunities Al (Niece), Cody (Efaw), Phil (Gould) and everyone at the organization has provided me. I wouldn’t make this decision without the support of my incredible partners, and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity alongside them.”

Moffitt has contested all seven Xfinity Series races, to this point, in 2021, but he has no points heading into Saturday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, since he was not Xfinity championship eligible to this point. To make the playoffs, he’ll need to be in the top-25 of the driver points standings at the end of the regular season and likely win a regular-season race, since his competition has a seven-race head start, points-wise.

A second-place finish in the 2021 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway is one of three top-10s Moffitt has notched in the first seven races of the season.

Moffitt has one top-10 in the first six races of the Truck Series season. He was 15th in points when he withdrew his championship eligibility in that series.

