NASCAR Xfinity: Brett Moffitt in JR Motorsports car at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Brett Moffitt poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 27. The Talladega race is the only Xfinity Series race Moffitt is expected to contest this year.

Moffitt has made two-career starts in the Xfinity Series, one in 2012 and his most recent in 2017, both at Iowa Speedway in Newton. He finished ninth in his series debut and 11th in his more recent race.

So far, the driver lineup for the No. 8 car has included Chase Elliott, Jeb Burton, Ryan Preece, Ryan Truex and Zane Smith. In eight races, so far, in 2019, the No. 8 has two top-five finishes and six top-10s.

Moffitt continues to race full-time in the Truck Series. In the first five races of the 2019 Truck Series season, he has three top-five finishes. The Truck Series is off until May.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).