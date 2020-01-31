NASCAR Xfinity: Brett Moffitt in No. 02 for first four races

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Plan B Sales Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway on November 08, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

New NASCAR Xfinity Series team Our Motorsports announced Thursday that 2018 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt would drive its No. 02 entry in the first four races of the season, beginning with the Feb. 15 season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. That announcement follows the news that the team has hired Joe Williams as its crew chief.

“I am really excited about this opportunity with Our Motorsports to get back into the Xfinity Series,” Moffitt said. “Chris (Our, team owner), Andy (Seuss, Competition Director) and Joe have all been working really hard to get this team up and running for the 2020 season. With the support and blessing from Mike (Beam, General Manager) and Maury (Gallagher, owner) at GMS Racing, it’s going to be a lot of fun getting to race with Our Motorsports for the first four races this year.”

Moffitt also will be in the No. 02 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 22; Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Feb. 29; and Phoenix Raceway on March 7.

Moffitt will contest the entire 2020 Truck Series schedule, his second with GMS Racing. He has three previous Xfinity Series starts, never starting more than one race in a season. His career-best finish in an Xfinity race is a ninth at Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2012.

Williams comes to Our Motorsports from NASCAR Cup Series team StarCom Racing, where he worked with driver Landon Cassill last season. Williams hasn’t been a crew chief in the Xfinity Series before, but he has 91 races of experience in the Cup Series, dating back to 2011. His best race finish was an 11th with Cassill in 2019 at Daytona. He also has worked with drivers including Jeb Burton, Ryan Truex and J.J. Yeley.

“Bringing Joe on board was a huge benefit for this team,” Our Motorsports Competition Director Andy Seuss said. “To have his experience, knowledge and leadership is already paying off. We have great cars and great engines. Joe was the missing piece to having this team compete at a competitive level this season.”

