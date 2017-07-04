NASCAR Xfinity: Brian Scott comes out of retirement for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brian Scott will come out of retirement to drive the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, according to a report Monday from the race team. He’ll drive the car in the July 29 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton and the September 23 race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Both those races are Xfinity Series stand-alone races. Ty Dillon, the normal driver of the No. 3 will be tending to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driving duties elsewhere those two race weekends.

“I’m looking forward to climbing back into a RCR Chevrolet,” Scott said. “Iowa and Kentucky were good tracks for our team. I have no doubt that with the advanced engineering and work they’ve put into their programs since then that we will be even stronger. These two races are all about having fun, and I hope, getting the No. 3 team to victory lane.”

Scott retired from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2016 season, his rookie season in the Cup Series as a driver for Richard Petty Motorsports. Prior to moving full-time to the Cup Series for RCR, Scott ran six full seasons in the Xfinity Series, the last three of those for Richard Childress Racing. In 208-career starts in the series, he has 20 top-fives and 77 top-10 finishes.

“Everyone at RCR is pleased to have Brian Scott back in one of our cars, even if it’s only for a couple of races,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “He is a great friend of the company and did well for us in the past. We appreciate that he’s going to come out of retirement to drive our No. 3 Chevrolet. I have no doubt that once Brian is behind the wheel again, he will have the same desire to win that he’s had in the past.”

