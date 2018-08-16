NASCAR Xfinity: Bristol Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes nighttime short-track racing Friday night with the running of the Food City 300. It’s the second Bristol race of the year for the series and the middle race in a NASCAR national-level tripleheader weekend at the track.

Forty cars are on the entry list for Friday night’s race, including at least five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers — Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Busch is the defending winner of the Food City 300. In all, he has nine series wins at Bristol. Ryan Preece won the most recent Xfinity race at Bristol, getting to victory lane there in April, but he won’t be in Friday night’s race.

Qualifying for the Food City 300 is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway: