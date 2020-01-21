NASCAR Xfinity: Bruce Schlicker named Ross Chastain’s crew chief at Kaulig Racing

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Ross Chastain, driver of the #45 CarShield Chevrolet, stands by his truck during qualifying for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway on November 08, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bruce Schlicker will be Ross Chastain’s crew chief on the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2020, the race team has announced.

“I’m excited for the opportunity at Kaulig Racing,” Schlicker said. “It’s a great team with great resources and even better drivers. We’ve got some great support from Nutrien Ag Solutions, who will be on the No. 10 car for the majority of the races in 2020. I’m looking forward to running a full season in the Xfinity Series with Ross Chastain, winning races and chasing after the championship.”

Schlicker has 32 races of experience as an Xfinity Series crew chief, most recently serving as Cole Custer’s crew chief for three races in 2018 at Stewart-Haas Racing. He guided Custer to two top-10 finishes in those three races, including a best finish of fifth at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Schlicker also has held the position of race engineer for teams including SHR and Richard Childress Racing.

Alex Yontz will remain crew chief for Chastain’s Kaulig Racing teammate, Justin Haley, on the No. 11 team. Yontz became Haley’s crew chief in July of last year, transitioning from the position of shock specialist.

“I’m excited to be back with Justin Haley this season full time,” Yontz said. “We have a few races under our belts together from the end of last season, and we built a really good relationship. I’m looking forward to winning races with him in 2020.”

