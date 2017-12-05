NASCAR Xfinity, Camping World Truck banquet Saturday evening

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will recognize its champions and other top drivers from the 2017 Xfinity and Camping World Truck series during a join banquet for the two series 5-10 p.m. ET Saturday in the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center. A banquet will be held at the Convention Center the night before to honor champions and other top drivers in NASCAR’s touring and weekly series, including Whelen All-American, Whelen Modified, Whelen Euro, K&N Pro Series East and West, Pinty’s and Whelen Euro.

This year’s Truck/Xfinity banquet marks a change in venue and scheduling. In recent years past, the banquet was held in Miami, Fla., on the Monday following season-finale races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 2017 NASCAR seasons for both the Xfinity and Truck series ended during the Nov. 17-19 weekend. The Charlotte Convention Center has hosted the tourning and weekly series banquet yearly since 2010.

“Hosting the awards in Charlotte provides an opportunity to honor these series’ champions in a year-end, week-long celebration of their own,” NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jill Gregory said, as quoted by NASCAR.com. “This will allow for broader participation by the entire industry — teams, partners and fans alike — and promises to be an even bigger event that honors our deserved champions.”

During Saturday’s program for the Xfinity and Truck series, championship drivers William Byron (Xfinity) and Christopher Bell (Truck) will be honored, along with championship owners Kyle Busch Motorsports (Truck) and Team Penske (Xfinity). Xfinity Series playoff drivers also included regular-season champion Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft, Ryan Reed, Michael Annett, Brendan Gaughan, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements.

In the Truck Series, 2017 playoff drivers also included Johnny Sauter, Austin Cindric, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala and John Hunter Nemechek.

