NASCAR Xfinity: Casey Mears in No. 98 at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Casey Mears will be in the No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing Ford for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., as a substitute for Aric Almirola. Almirola, who was scheduled to drive the No. 98 at Pocono, continues to recover from a back injury sustained in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City last month.

“I appreciate Fresh From Florida and Biagi-DenBeste Racing giving me the opportunity to fill-in for Aric while he continues to recover,” Mears said. “We’ve shared the No. 98 car this year and have had a solid season, to this point. I look forward to this chance to have more time with the team as we continue our year together and hope to have him back in the car soon.”

Saturday’s race will be Mears’ first Xfinity race at Pocono. He does, though, have two ARCA wins there and made 28 Cup Series starts at the track known as the “Tricky Triangle.” In those 28 Cup starts, he posted a best finish of fourth in 2007. Mears was a Cup Series regular as recently as the 2016 season, but during the offseason, he lost his seat in the No. 13 Germain Racing Ford to Ty Dillon.

Mears has made four Xfinity Series starts in the 12 races, so far, in 2017, all in the No. 98. Those four races include one top-10, a ninth-place finish at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway. Mears has 97-career Xfinity Series starts, including one win at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., in 2006. He also has 16 top-fives and 33 top-10s in the series.

